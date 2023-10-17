US President Joe Biden to visit Israel, Jordan tomorrow

After visiting Israel, Biden will also meet Arab leaders in Jordan

United States President Joe Biden will reportedly visit Israel and Jordan on Wednesday as the war between Israel and Palestinian terror group Hamas continues to escalate. Biden's visit is aimed at reiterating the US's "iron-clad" support for one of its closest allies—Israel. He will also meet Arab leaders in Jordan in an effort to mitigate the exacerbating conflict. The ongoing conflict—which Biden said was the deadliest attack on Jews since the Holocaust—has claimed over 4,000 lives and left thousands injured.

US, Israel collaborate to allow humanitarian aid inside Gaza

On Tuesday, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken announced the United States and Israel have agreed to enable aid from other countries and humanitarian organizations to reach civilians in Gaza. Israel has laid a complete siege on the Gaza Strip, depriving it of water, food, electricity, and other resources. Egypt reportedly accused Israel of obstructing the reopening of its Rafah border crossing with Gaza, where truckloads of aid are waiting to enter the 365-square-kilometer strip.

Israel preparing for possible ground invasion

Earlier, Israeli forces asked 1.1 million residents of northern Gaza to vacate, triggering possibilities of a ground invasion. Israel has imposed a total blockade on the Hamas-controlled Gaza Strip and launched unprecedented air strikes. Fears have been mounting that the conflict could escalate into a broader regional war. To recall, Israel launched retaliatory strikes against Hamas in Gaza after the terrorist group's surprise attack on October 7 that left hundreds of Israelis dead and thousands injured.

Biden's visit aims to strengthen US-Israel relations

Biden's visit poses a risk to his security but also serves as an opportunity for him to burnish his image back home ahead of next year's presidential polls. His administration has also pledged military support to Israeli troops, sending equipment and aid to the Jewish state. Pentagon has deployed its largest military ship Gerald R Ford Carrier, in the Eastern Mediterranean Sea, in an apparent move to deter Iran-backed Lebanese outfit Hezbollah from striking Israel.

Concerns over regional crisis

Biden's visit comes amid increasing concerns that the Israel-Hamas conflict could spread into a larger regional conflict, further worsening the humanitarian crisis in Gaza. European Union leaders were scheduled to hold an emergency meeting on Tuesday as concerns rise that the war could trigger tensions in Europe and increase the influx of refugees. Moreover, the US has called for humanitarian aid to continue flowing to residents of Gaza without benefiting Hamas.