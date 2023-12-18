China launches new spy satellite: What are secret mission's objectives

By Manzoor-ul-Hassan 06:04 pm Dec 18, 202306:04 pm

China's new satellite Yaogan-41 could be used to monitor Indo-Pacific region

China reportedly launched a classified "spy satellite," Yaogan-41, on Friday using a modified Long March 5 launcher, the country's largest launch vehicle. Although the Chinese government claimed the satellite would be used for civilian purposes like land and agricultural surveys, experts believe Yaogan-41 might serve military purposes, too, especially in the Indo-Pacific, Ars Technica reported. This suspicion comes as China reportedly has a history of using the Yaogan moniker as a guise for military satellites.

Why does this story matter?

The satellite launch came amid tensions between China and the United States (US) as they continue to be engaged in a tug-of-war over geopolitical dominance. Their disagreements range from Taiwan sovereignty, US President Joe Biden's ban on semiconductor exports, China's alleged surveillance from Cuba, and alleged Chinese spy balloons entering the US territory. Separately, India, embroiled in a border conflict with China, might also be concerned over the latter's latest satellite with alleged surveillance capabilities to monitor its neighboring countries.

Know about Yaogan-41, its launch

The China Aerospace Science and Technology Corporation (CASC) on Friday (local time) announced the classified launch of Yaogan-41, described as an "optical satellite" headed for the "geostationary belt." However, the official announcement was reportedly made nearly an hour after the actual launch from the coastal Wenchang Satellite Launch Center. The CASC said its subsidiary, the China Academy of Space Technology (CAST), built Yaogan-41 without elaborating further. The state-run news agency Xinhua called the satellite an "optical remote sensing satellite."

Satellite could monitor Taiwan, India, nearby countries

According to Ars Technica, the path of Yaogan-41 indicates it could be headed for a geosynchronous orbit. This could provide a continuous view of a third of Earth's surface, particularly the strategic Indo-Pacific region. In this orbit, the satellite's movement would sync with Earth's rotation, completing one rotation every 24 hours. Experts have speculated that Yaogan-41 could constantly monitor China, Taiwan, India, and nearby countries once it enters a geosynchronous orbit above the Indian or Pacific Oceans.

US military concerned about China's expanding space capabilities

The geopolitical consequences of China's progress in space technology remain a concern for the US amid the global supremacy race. Space has reportedly become an essential battleground for the US and China as they continue their strategic rivalry. Both countries depend on satellites for communication, navigation, reconnaissance, and command and control, with Washington already reportedly preparing for potential wars in space. On the other hand, China's growing space capabilities include many spy satellites, outpacing other nations in Earth-imaging satellites.

Know how US Space Force cataloged Yaogan-41

The US Space Force, a space service branch of the US Armed Forces, found the Yaogan-41 in an elliptical orbit after Friday's launch. With a 19.51-degree orbital inclination, its trajectory "takes it between an altitude of about [195km] and [35,815km]," reported Ars Technica, citing public data. It is expected to be positioned in geostationary orbit—35,786km above the equator—for continuous observation of this region. This should allow the satellite to constantly view about one-third of the Earth's surface for multiple purposes.