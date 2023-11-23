WHO requests details on children being pneumonia infected in China

WHO requests details on children being pneumonia infected in China

By Snehadri Sarkar 11:04 am Nov 23, 202311:04 am

All you need to know about China's recent pneumonia outbreak

While China is still recovering from the devastating impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, a mysterious pneumonia outbreak is reportedly sweeping through schools in the country. Hospitals in Liaoning and Beijing are reportedly struggling to cope with the influx of sick kids, pushing their resources to the breaking point. Furthermore, local reports claimed that school closures were imminent as a result of the outbreak.

WHO demands report from China on increasing pneumonia cases

The World Health Organization (WHO) has demanded a detailed report from China on the increase in respiratory illnesses and cases of pneumonia in children. The children that are affected show unusual symptoms, including a high fever and lung inflammation. However, there is a noticeable lack of typical cough and other signs associated with flu and other respiratory illnesses.

WHO's statement on increasing pneumonia cases

On Thursday, the WHO said that Chinese authorities attributed the recent spike to lifting coronavirus restrictions and the circulation of known pathogens such as influenza, mycoplasma pneumonia, respiratory syncytial virus, and SARS-CoV-2. The organization added that it is in "contact with clinicians and scientists through our existing technical partnerships and networks in China."

WHO recommends dos and don'ts for people

The WHO also released a bunch of dos and don'ts for the people of China to follow to reduce the risk of respiratory illness amid the outbreak. Taking recommended vaccinations, keeping distance from people who are sick, and staying home when ill are some of the measures the WHO recommends. Moreover, getting tested and receiving medical care, wearing masks, ensuring good ventilation, and regular hand washing are other ways to stay safe.

ProMed's previous alert on 'walking pneumonia'

Notably, ProMed, an open-access surveillance forum that tracks global disease outbreaks in humans and animals, issued an alert on Tuesday regarding an emerging epidemic of "undiagnosed pneumonia." In its editor's note, ProMed stated that the outbreak could be linked to Mycoplasma pneumoniae or "walking pneumonia," which is reportedly on the rise as China enters its first winter without its stringent COVID-19 lockdown.

All you need to know about pneumonia

Pneumonia is an illness that affects one or both lungs and causes the alveoli, or air sacs, to fill up with pus or liquid. Bacteria, viruses, or fungi may cause pneumonia. Symptoms of pneumonia may include a cough without or with mucus, fever, chills, and trouble breathing. The severity of pneumonia depends on an individual's age, overall health, and what caused the infection.