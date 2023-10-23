Israel intensifies Gaza attacks, Western allies back 'right to defend'

By Prateek Talukdar 10:28 am Oct 23, 202310:28 am

The US along with Canada, France, Italy, and the UK issued a joint statement supporting Israel's right to defend against Hamas

The United States (US)﻿—along with Canada, France, Italy, Germany, and the United Kingdom (UK)—has issued a joint statement supporting Israel's "right to defend" against Hamas. The statement comes as Israel intensified airstrikes on Gaza and southern Lebanon, extending the attacks to Syria and the occupied West Bank. Israel is planning to launch a ground offensive as the war entered its 16th day on Monday.

Adhere to international law: Joint statement

The joint statement was issued after US President Joe Biden convened a phone call with other leaders. The leaders welcomed Palestinian terror group Hamas releasing two American hostages and called on it to free all other hostages. They also urged Israel to adhere to international law as it's been accused of using white phosphorus on its targets in Gaza and Lebanon against humanitarian law.

Israel strikes Hezbollah cells in Lebanon

Israel's intensified retaliatory airstrikes targeted the Gaza Strip's northern and central areas. It allegedly bombed the Jabalia refugee camp, killing about 30 Palestinians, Al Jazeera reported. Reports said it also attacked areas near three hospitals, but it was unclear if the hospitals suffered any damage. Meanwhile, Israeli warplanes struck two Hezbollah cells in Lebanon, killing a fighter and fanning tensions on the shared border.

Who will govern Gaza if Hamas toppled: US State Secretary

Hamas attacked Israeli troops near the Gaza border fence, killing a soldier and prompting bombing by the Israel Defense Forces (IDF). Separately, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken asked Israel to plan on who will govern Gaza in case Hamas is overthrown. Moreover, the second batch of water, food, and medicines reached Gaza on Sunday after requests from the US and other countries.

Death toll in Gaza reaches 4,741 including 1,750 children

The number of deaths in Gaza has reached 4,741, including 1,750 children, The Guardian reported. Another 93 Palestinians died in Israeli raids in the West Bank, said the Palestinian Health Ministry. Reuters reported that in the last 24 hours, Israeli airstrikes killed 266 Palestinians, including 117 children. The death toll on the Israeli side since Hamas's surprise October 7 attack has crossed 1,400.