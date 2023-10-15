TikTok responds to EU's disinformation concerns over Israel-Hamas conflict

By Akash Pandey 09:53 pm Oct 15, 202309:53 pm

TikTok was granted a one-day window to specify its anti-disinformation strategies and countermeasures

TikTok has communicated its efforts to tackle hate speech and disinformation on its platform following the European Union's request for information in light of the recent conflict between Israel and Palestinian terror outfit Hamas. EU Internal Market Commissioner Thierry Breton on Thursday gave the popular short video app a 24-hour deadline to provide details on measures against disinformation related to the Middle East conflict. Breton also opened a probe into Elon Musk's X.

TikTok's actions against misinformation and hate

Owned by Chinese company ByteDance, TikTok claims to have taken several steps to address the EU's concerns. It has set up a command center, improved automated detection systems to remove graphic and violent content, and increased the number of moderators fluent in Arabic and Hebrew. TikTok is also removing content that incites violence and mocks/attacks the victims of violence, limiting access to its live broadcast feature, and working closely with law enforcement agencies and experts.

Statement on terrorism and humanitarian crisis

In a statement, TikTok expressed its opposition to terrorism and its shock at the recent acts of terror in Israel. The company also acknowledged the growing humanitarian crisis in Gaza. While TikTok outlined the actions it had taken in response to the EU's request, it did not specify how it had communicated the same to Breton.

Impact of measures on content moderation

By enhancing detection systems, increasing moderator support, and collaborating with law enforcement agencies, TikTok is demonstrating its commitment to responsible content moderation. These efforts aim to create a safer environment for users while addressing concerns raised by international authorities like the European Union.