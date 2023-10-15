Apple's festive season sale live: Discounts on iPhones, Macs, iPads



By Akash Pandey 09:05 pm Oct 15, 202309:05 pm

The deals are available at Apple's e-store and physical stores

Apple's annual festive sale is now underway in India, featuring a range of discounts and offers on products such as iPhones, iPads, Macs, and AirPods, among others. One of the most appealing deals includes an instant discount of up to Rs. 10,000 on select devices for HDFC Bank credit card users. This sale is a fantastic chance for customers to grab Apple products at lower prices.

Look at discounts on iPhone models

During the sale, customers can score discounts of up to Rs. 6,000 on the iPhone 15 Pro and 15 Pro Max and Rs. 5,000 on the iPhone 15 and 15 Plus. On the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus, Apple is offering a Rs. 4,000 discount. There are also discounts available for older generation iPhones like the iPhone 13 and iPhone SE (3rd gen).

You can also avail trade-in offers

Apple is offering attractive trade-in offers with varying values depending on the model being traded in. Last year's flagship iPhone 14 Pro Max has a trade-in value of up to Rs 67,800. However, on the iPhone 13, you can get up to Rs. 38,200 exchange bonus.

MacBooks on sale with HDFC Bank offers

MacBooks are also part of the holiday sale, with discounts available for MacBook Air M2 13-inch and 15-inch models, MacBook Pro 13-inch, 14-inch and 16-inch models, and Mac Studio. Customers can receive a Rs. 10,000 discount using an HDFC Bank credit card for these purchases. This is an excellent opportunity for those looking to upgrade their laptops or invest in a new MacBook.

Discounts on HomePods, AirPods Pro, and Apple Music subscription

Shoppers can also enjoy discounts of up to Rs. 2,000 on Apple HomePod and AirPods Pro when using an HDFC Bank card. Plus, customers who purchase these devices will receive a six-month Apple Music subscription as part of the deal. Additionally, Apple is providing no-cost EMI for up to six months on every purchase made during the sale. Individuals can learn more about the sale and available deals on Apple's official website.