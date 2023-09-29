iPhone 12 radiation issue: French regulators approve Apple's update

By Akash Pandey 04:51 pm Sep 29, 202304:51 pm

Apple has got the green signal from French regulators for a software update that the tech giant submitted to tackle radiation concerns in iPhone 12, per Reuters. Some days ago, France demanded Apple either stop selling iPhone 12 models or fix the issue to meet European electromagnetic radiation standards. Regulators found that radiation levels had increased over time due to software updates, even though these issues weren't present when the iPhone 12 first hit the market in 2020.

French regulator ANFR told Apple to pull the iPhone 12 from shelves starting September 12 because it exceeded the limits for electromagnetic absorption by the body. They also asked Apple to recall every iPhone 12 sold in France. However, officials later clarified that while radiation levels were higher than the accepted standard, they weren't dangerous, and people could keep using their phones without worry.

To address ANFR's concerns, Apple said it would roll out a software update for iPhone 12 users in France. The French regulator agreed to test the update and see if it would bring the device in line with European standards used in France. If the update worked, the order to stop selling the iPhone 12 would be lifted, and Apple could start selling the phone again.

Now that ANFR has approved Apple's software update, iPhone 12 sales are expected to pick up again in France. The update aims to fix radiation worries by adjusting the electromagnetic wave emissions from the device. This situation highlights how crucial it is for companies to make sure software updates don't accidentally cause devices to break regulatory limits and to always stay compliant with international safety standards.