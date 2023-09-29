Google might announce all-in-one subscription with Nest Aware, Google One

The bundled plan is said to be less expensive

Google seems to be cooking up an "All-in-one subscription," which could combine Nest Aware and Google One services into a single package. This intriguing tidbit was uncovered in the Google Home 3.7 app by 9to5Google, where a couple of strings hinted at an "all_in_one_plan." Although the specifics of this subscription remain hazy, it's anticipated to deliver more perks at a lower cost than subscribing to Nest Aware and Google One individually.

Nest Aware, Google One: Have a look at their features

Nest Aware offers a 30-day event video history. Upgrading to Aware Plus provides up to 10 days round-the-clock video history and a 60-day event video history. Both Nest Aware plans include face alerts, smoke and carbon monoxide alarms, glass-breaking detection, and e911. Meanwhile, Google One boasts storage options from 100GB to 30TB, shareable with five other accounts. Extras include enhanced Google Photos editing, Workspace premium, VPN by Google One, dark web monitoring, 10% back at Google Store, and additional support.

Will the bundling impact the pricing?

At this point, it's unclear if adding Nest Aware to the Google One subscription would bump up the price. If so, it might not be a great deal for users who don't use Nest hardware. However, the string found in the Google Home app suggests that bundling both services could be more wallet-friendly than separate subscriptions.

Inclusion of YouTube Premium is uncertain

Another burning question about the "All-in-one subscription" is whether it will include YouTube Premium. This has been a popular request from current Google One subscribers. In the past, Google tried its hand at an all-encompassing service called Pixel Pass, which bundled Preferred Care protection, Google One, YouTube Premium, Google Play Pass, and (optionally) Fi Wireless. Sadly, the company pulled the plug on the Pixel Pass venture in late August.