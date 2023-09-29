Samsung may launch new fitness band after 3-year break

By Sanjana Shankar 03:35 pm Sep 29, 202303:35 pm

Samsung's new fitness band could offer a larger screen size compared to its predecessor. Representative image

Samsung seems to be developing a new fitness band, which could be called the Galaxy Fit 3, after taking a three-year break. The gadget recently received FCC certification, reports SamMobile. Although specifics are limited, the Galaxy Fit 3 is predicted to offer improvements in software, connectivity, and storage compared to its predecessor, the Galaxy Fit 2, which debuted in 2020. For reference, the previous model boasted a 1.1-inch full-color AMOLED display, 50m water resistance, and a variety of health-tracking capabilities.

Galaxy Fit 3 could offer a larger screen size

Galaxy Fit 3's design appears to be slightly larger than that of the Galaxy Fit 2, hinting at a possible increase in screen size. Leaks reveal the device will get a heart rate sensor on the back and two charging pins. The fitness band is expected to keep features from its predecessors such as sleep tracking, call alerts, and so on. However, it's still uncertain what additional enhancements Samsung intends to bring with the new Galaxy Fit device.

How do fitness bands and smartwatches differ?

In recent years, fitness bands have taken a back seat as smartwatches gained traction. The main distinction between the two lies in their primary functions. Smartwatches like Samsung's latest Galaxy Watch 6 Classic provide various features beyond fitness tracking, such as managing notifications, running apps, on-device navigation, and even making calls. On the other hand, fitness bands focus exclusively on health and activity tracking, monitoring parameters like steps taken, heart rate, blood oxygen levels, and sleep patterns.

Galaxy Fit 3 could compete against Xiaomi Mi Band 8

Xiaomi has remained dedicated to releasing fitness bands every year. Meanwhile, most brands have shifted their focus to Wear OS-based smartwatches or adopted the smartwatch form factor for more affordable fitness bands. With the Galaxy Fit 3, Samsung aims to re-enter the fitness band market. For reference, Xiaomi's latest Mi Band 8 offers a 1.62-inch AMOLED display with 192x490 pixels. It offers a battery life of 16 days with regular use or six days with the always-on display function enabled.