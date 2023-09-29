Google's Search Generative Experience expands to teens in the US

Google gave Search Generative Experience an international launch in India and Japan in August

Google has announced that its Search Generative Experience (SGE) will now be accessible to teens aged 13 to 17 in the United States. This move aims to let younger users enjoy the AI-powered search tool, which has gained popularity among 18 to 24-year-olds due to its user-friendly and conversational interface. To keep teen users safe, Google has added extra precautions, such as stronger barriers against content related to illegal substances, age-restricted material, and bullying.

Teens will receive an AI Literacy Guide

Google sought advice from research and experts in the AI field to address the unique developmental needs of teenagers. As part of the SGE setup process for teens, they will receive an AI Literacy Guide. This handy resource aims to answer important questions about generative AI, its strengths and weaknesses, and provide tips for responsible use by teens and their families. Google plans to keep gathering feedback and collaborating with experts to refine system responses and better safeguard young users.

'About this result' feature will help boost transparency

In addition to a handy resource for teens, Google is introducing a general "About this result" feature to SGE, which will shed light on how the search tool operates. In the future, this panel will be available for individual links in SGE responses, much like other search results. The feature is designed to boost transparency and help users grasp the AI-powered search process.

Google also aims to improve detection of false/offensive queries

Google is also striving to improve its AI models' ability to identify queries containing false or offensive premises. This enhancement will prevent AI-generated responses that seem to support such premises. The company aims to create large language models capable of critiquing their own initial responses on sensitive topics and revising them based on quality and safety principles. Despite recognizing the technology's current limitations, Google remains dedicated to advancing in this area.