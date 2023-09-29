Upcoming smartphones: Google Pixel 8, OnePlus Open, Samsung S23 FE

By Sanjana Shankar 02:27 pm Sep 29, 202302:27 pm

Google Pixel 8 series will get seven years of software upgrades

As October approaches, the smartphone market is buzzing with anticipation for new releases from major players like Vivo, Google, OnePlus, and Samsung. Kicking off the month, Vivo is set to launch its V29 series on October 4 in India. Meanwhile, Google is gearing up to unveil its Pixel 8 series at a New York event the same day. And if rumors are to be believed, Samsung may also introduce its Galaxy S23 FE on October 4.

The Vivo V29 series will comprise two models

Vivo V29 series will include two devices: Vivo V29 and Vivo V29 Pro. The latter will be exclusive to India. Both phones will feature a 50MP selfie camera and a ring LED flash (Aura Light) on the back. The Pro model will have an OIS-assisted 50MP Sony IMX766 primary sensor and a 12MP Sony IMX663 telephoto lens. It will pack a 4,600mAh battery with 80W charging support. The vanilla model will offer a 6.78-inch Full-HD+ curved AMOLED screen.

Google Pixel 8: Tensor G3 chip and extended software updates

Coming to Google Pixel 8 series, it will consist of Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro models, both powered by the Tensor G3 chip. These devices will offer a seven years of software updates. The Pro model will boast enhanced cameras, including a 48MP ultrawide unit and a 48MP periscope zoom lens, along with an LTPO OLED display with a 1-120Hz refresh rate. Pixel 8 will house a 4,575mAh battery while the Pro model will pack a 5,050mAh battery.

S23 FE is rumored to be the perfect 'mid-range' smartphone

As for Samsung's rumored Galaxy S23 FE, this successor to the Galaxy S21 FE is expected to be powered by Exynos 2200 and Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipsets, depending on the market. The phone may feature a 6.4-inch 120Hz AMOLED display with slim bezels, a triple camera setup with 50MP, 12MP, and 8MP sensors, and a 10MP selfie camera. It will likely have a 4,500mAh battery with support for 25W wired charging and 15W wireless charging.

OnePlus's maiden foldable smartphone could debut in October

Lastly, OnePlus will make its entry into the foldable segment with OnePlus Open, tipped to launch next month. The foldable smartphone is said to feature a 7.8-inch AMOLED main display and a 6.3-inch-inch Full-HD+ outer screen, both supporting 120Hz refresh rate. It will have 48MP main, 48MP ultra-wide, and 64MP (OIS) periscope cameras. The handset is expected to get 32MP and 20MP front-facing cameras. It could be powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC and boot Android 13.

