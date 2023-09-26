Vivo V29 series will launch in India on October 4

Written by Sanjana Shankar September 26, 2023 | 04:57 pm 2 min read

The models will come in three colorways

Vivo has announced that its V29 series will launch in India on October 4. The line-up will comprise the Vivo V29 and V29 Pro. The Pro model will be exclusive to India while the former made its debut globally earlier this year. The smartphones are expected to come with India-specific features and will be available for purchase through online and offline channels. They will be available in three color options: Himalayan Blue, Majestic Red, and Space Black.

The handsets are expected to get a curved display

The upcoming V29 series will have a slim form factor (7.46mm thick) and a curved display. The vanilla and Pro variants could weigh 186 grams and 188 grams, respectively. The Vivo V29 is tipped to feature a 6.78-inch Full-HD+ curved AMOLED screen. It will sport a triple rear camera setup, comprising a 50MP primary camera, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP sensor with a Smart Aura light. It will also get a 50MP front-facing snapper.

Vivo V29 to offer 80W fast charging

Vivo V29 is expected to be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G chipset with an Adreno 642L GPU, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB of internal storage. Under the hood, it will pack a 4,600mAh battery with 80W fast charging capabilities. The phone will also be equipped with an under-display fingerprint sensor for security and have an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance. It will run on Android 13-based FuntouchOS 13.

Vivo V29 Pro will be an India-exclusive product

The Vivo V29 Pro model is set to launch as an India-exclusive product on October 4. It is rumored to feature a 50MP Sony IMX766 main camera with OIS support and a 12MP Sony IMX663 portrait lens with 2x optical zoom. Like the regular model, the Pro variant will also come with Aura Light for low-light portraits. The Majestic Red colorway is said to feature a color-changing back panel.

