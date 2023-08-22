Technology

TECNO POVA 5 series goes on sale in India

Written by Akash Pandey August 22, 2023 | 12:30 pm 2 min read

The TECNO POVA 5 series boots Android 13-based HiOS 13.1 (Photo credit: TECNO)

TECNO recently launched its latest smartphones, the POVA 5 Pro and POVA 5, in India. The devices are now up for purchase. The POVA 5 Pro costs Rs. 14,999 for the 8GB/128GB variant. It also comes in an 8GB/256GB configuration, which costs Rs. 15,999. The POVA 5 is priced at Rs 11,999 for the sole 8GB/128GB model. Buyers can also avail up to Rs. 1,000 exchange bonus and up to six months of no-cost EMI options.

Take a look at the highlights of the devices

The POVA 5 Pro and POVA 5 have a 6.78-inch Full-HD+ LCD panel with a 120Hz refresh rate.The Pro variant uses Dimensity 6080 processor, while the standard model opts for a Helio G99 chip. They house 5,000mAh and 6,000mAh batteries with 68W and 45W fast-charging, respectively.Both models comprise a 50MP main camera and an AI lens. Up front, the POVA 5 Pro has a 16MP camera, as opposed to the POVA 5's 8MP shooter.

Should you consider the latest phones from TECNO?

TECNO's latest smartphones offer impressive features at budget-friendly prices, making them attractive options compared to other smartphones with similar specifications in the Indian market. Notably, the POVA 5 Pro stands out for its LED-lit back and design patterns that are reminiscent of the Nothing Phone (2). There are also a variety of color options, allowing customers to choose a device that suits their personal preferences.