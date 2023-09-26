Nothing's affordable sub-brand CMF announces smartwatch, earbuds, and 65W charger

Technology

Nothing's affordable sub-brand CMF announces smartwatch, earbuds, and 65W charger

Written by Akash Pandey September 26, 2023 | 04:29 pm 2 min read

The earbuds and smartwatch are now available for purchase

Nothing, the company behind the transparent Phone (2), recently introduced a new sub-brand called CMF, which stands for Color, Material, and Finish. The brand, aiming to combine design and affordability, has just launched three products: a smartwatch, earbuds, and a charging brick. These gadgets are designed to appeal to budget-conscious consumers who desire stylish tech without breaking the bank. Take a look at the highlights of each product along with its pricing in the Indian market.

CMF Watch Pro: Starts at Rs. 4,499

CMF Watch Pro is available in Metallic Gray for Rs. 4,999. Its Dark Gray trim costs Rs. 4,499. The smartwatch features a glossy aluminum alloy body, IP68-rated dust and water resistance, and a bright orange strap (with other color options). It sports a 1.96-inch AMOLED display with a 50Hz refresh rate and 600-nits peak brightness. The wearable runs a custom software with Nothing's signature dotted font and minimalist interface. It includes built-in GPS, along with heart rate and SpO2 sensors.

CMF Buds Pro: Priced at Rs. 3,499

The CMF Buds Pro earbuds have an in-ear design with built-in controls on the stem. They offer IP54-rated splash resistance. They come in Gray, White, and Orange that match the watch. The buds feature ultra-base technology, and 45dB of Active Noise Cancellation to eliminate surrounding noises. They offer up to 11 hours of playback per charge using the pill-shaped case. They aim to provide great sound quality at an affordable price.

CMF Power 65W GaN: Costs Rs. 2,999

The CMF Power 65W GaN is a compact charging brick. It uses gallium nitride as a semiconductor material instead of silicon, promoting better charging speeds than conventional chargers. It gets two USB-A ports and a Type-C port for charging multiple devices simultaneously.

CMF by Nothing targets the budget market

The launch of the CMF sub-brand and its three new products fills a gap in Nothing's portfolio by offering stylish, affordable gadgets to consumers. With the latest products, the company aims to attract budget-conscious consumers who want well-designed tech without sacrificing quality or features. All three products showcase CMF's unique design philosophy while offering great value for money. The success of these products could pave the way for further expansion in the affordable tech market.

Share this timeline