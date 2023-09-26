Fitbit Charge 6 renders leak ahead of Pixel launch event

Written by Akash Pandey September 26, 2023 | 03:38 pm 2 min read

The Fitbit Charge 6 should offer one week of battery life. Representative image (Photo credit: Fitbit)

Google's other big product launch this year in the wearable category besides Pixel Watch 2, will be the Charge 6. Fitbit has teased a new product launch scheduled for September 29. While details remain scarce, it is widely speculated that the product being launched is the Charge 6. In the latest development, renders of the fitness tracker have been obtained by MySmartPrice, revealing its design ahead of launch. The Charge 6 will succeed Charge 5 from August 2021.

There are some minor tweaks to the design

The Charge 6 will retain the sleek design of its predecessor. However, it will sport a newly added physical button on the right side to access several settings. Customers will be allowed to choose from Black, Beige, and Pink color options. The fitness tracker will feature an Always-on display, which could be a 1.04-inch AMOLED with 450-nits brightness. Like previous Fitbit products, it will include Google apps and services such as Google Maps and YouTube Music.

Take a look at the official teaser

The fitness tracker will offer health-monitoring features

Besides maintaining a similar design, the Charge 6 is expected to have similar specifications as the Charge 5. The fitness tracker will include several health monitoring sensors to measure heart rate, SpO2, and more. The wearable will also offer sports modes, GPS, and NFC support.

