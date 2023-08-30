Google will help you save on flight tickets: Here's how

Written by Dwaipayan Roy August 30, 2023 | 12:21 pm 2 min read

Insights analyzes historical data for specific flights (Photo credit: Google)

Google's Flights has launched a new feature called Insights, designed to help travelers find the best time to reserve flight tickets at the most affordable prices. By analyzing historical data for specific flights, Insights offers suggestions on when ticket costs have been at their lowest. This ultimately guides users in deciding whether to book immediately or wait for a potential price drop.

How does Insights work?

Google claims that Insights can do most of the "heavy lifting" for those who want to wait for cheaper fares prior to booking. Once the facility is enabled, users are automatically notified in case of significant price drops. You can also track prices for specific dates, or turn on the "Any dates" option to get information about offers in the next six months. To use this facility, ensure that you are logged into your Google account.

Google is testing price guarantee tag

In addition to Insights, Google is testing a price guarantee badge for certain flights, providing assurance to travelers that ticket costs will not decrease prior to departure. However, if the ticket price does drop, Google as part of the price guarantee pilot project, will refund the difference using Google Pay. To use Google Flights, click on this link (https://www.google.com/travel/flights).

