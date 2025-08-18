Meta , the tech giant led by Mark Zuckerberg , is facing backlash over its sexualized AI chatbots. The controversial bots are being suggested as conversation partners on Facebook and Instagram . Among the most criticized characters are "Russian Girl" and "Step Mom." This isn't the first time Meta's AI chatbots have sparked controversy.

Previous incident 'Big Sis Billie' romancing 76-year-old man In a separate incident, a Meta chatbot named "Big Sis Billie," developed with celebrity influencer Kendall Jenner, was found to have romantic conversations with a 76-year-old man. The bot even assured the man of its authenticity and invited him over to its apartment in the city, giving him an address. This has raised eyebrows over Meta's handling of AI technology.

Company guidelines Internal document reveals chatbot standards An internal company document, over 200 pages long, has revealed the standards guiding Meta AI and other chatbots on Facebook, WhatsApp, and Instagram. The document lists acceptable chatbot behavior for building and training the company's generative AI. Among the permitted behaviors are engaging children in romantic or sensual conversations, generating false medical information, and also helping users argue that black people are "dumber than white people."

Political response Senators call for investigation into Meta The revelations from the internal document have prompted two Republican US senators to call for a congressional investigation into Meta. The senators are concerned about the ethical implications of the company's AI practices, especially in light of the controversial behaviors outlined in the document.