Google Pixel Watch 2 leak reveals everything about the smartwatch

Written by Akash Pandey September 25, 2023 | 06:21 pm 2 min read

Pixel Watch 2 could sport a 1.2-inch OLED display with Corning's Gorilla Glass protection

Google is gearing up for the Pixel launch event, which is set for October 4. Post revealing details on Pixel 8 series, the 91mobiles and @Za_Raczke collaboration has uncovered everything about the Pixel Watch 2, including an official document, a comparison with the original Pixel Watch, and a promo video showcasing its design and features. The smartwatch is confirmed to debut in India too, and its price reveal is scheduled for October 5.

The wearable will have a redesigned back, new color combinations

The Pixel Watch 2 appears similar to the first-generation model, sporting a round bezel-less display and a metal crown on the right side. Its body is made of 100% aluminum. The smartwatch will offer a redesigned back with three new sensors. It will come in four color combinations: Polished Silver/Bay, Matte Black/Obsidian, Champagne Gold/Hazel, and Polished Silver/Porcelain. The wearable is likely to have an IP68 rating. Google will also introduce new Metal Slim and Active Sport bands for the watch.

It will integrate Fitbit's stress management system

The Pixel Watch 2 will be equipped with Fitbit's multi-path heart rate sensor for accurate measurements during exercise. It will also use Fitbit's stress management system, which employs body-response tracking to detect stress in the user's body. Inputs from cEDA (continuous electrodermal activity), heart-rate variability, heart rate, and skin temperature will be used to help detect stress. When detected, users will be prompted to log their current mood and receive suggestions for interventions like guided breathing exercises or a walk.

Pixel Watch 2 will include all best features of predecessor

Besides Fitbit's stress management integration and multi-path heart rate sensor, the Pixel Watch 2 will include health and fitness tracking features, fall detection, Emergency SOS, Heart Zone Training, and six months of free Fitbit Premium.

Enhanced battery life and more safety

Pixel Watch 2 will deliver 24 hours of battery life with an always-on display and achieve a full day's charge in 75 minutes. Google has upgraded the safety features on the Pixel Watch 2, including 'Safety Check,' which allows users to schedule a timer for certain situations. If there's no response when the timer ends, 'Emergency Sharing' will share the user's real-time location and situation with emergency contacts. The new safety feature can also share medical info with emergency services.

