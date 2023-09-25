Huawei launches 'world's thinnest and lightest 13-inch tablet': Check features

Huawei launches 'world's thinnest and lightest 13-inch tablet': Check features

Written by Sanjana Shankar September 25, 2023 | 06:20 pm 2 min read

Huawei has launched its flagship MatePad Pro 13.2 at an event in China. It is touted to be the world's thinnest and lightest tablet in its segment. The device boasts a sleek design, top-tier hardware, and innovative features, which could make it a potential game-changer in the Chinese tablet market. Pre-sales begin on October 25 with a full release scheduled for October 28. It is unlikely to be introduced in global markets.

The MatePad Pro 13.2 has a 94% screen-to-body ratio. It weighs 580 grams and has a thickness of 5.5mm, making it the world's thinnest and lightest tablet for its size, per Huawei. The 13.2-inch display offers a resolution of 1920x2880 pixels, a wide P3 color gamut, a 1,000,000:1 contrast ratio, a peak brightness of 1,000 nits, 1,440Hz high-frequency PWM dimming, and Rheinland Global Eye Protection 3.0 certification.

The MatePad Pro 13.2 is equipped with the Kirin 9000s chipset, also used in Huawei's Mate 60 series smartphones. It packs up to 16GB of RAM and 1TB of internal storage. The tablet houses a massive 10,100mAh battery that supports 88W fast charging, capable of reaching 85% charge in just 40 minutes and full charge in 65 minutes. The device also features VC liquid cooling and a large graphite layer for heat dissipation.

The MatePad Pro 13.2 sports six dual-channel speakers, supports spatial audio and has Huawei Sound certification. It runs on HarmonyOS 4 and comes with the company's third-gen M-Pen stylus, which is claimed to have 20% higher accuracy than the 2nd generation Apple Pencil. The device has a dual rear camera module, comprising 13MP and 8MP snappers. Up front, there is a 16MP camera.

MatePad Pro 13.2: Pricing and availability

Huawei MatePad Pro 13.2 comes in Green, Obsidian Black, and Crystal White colorways. The base 12GB/256GB model starts at CNY 5,199 (approximately Rs. 59,100) and goes up to CNY 6,999 (about Rs. 80,725) for the 16GB/1TB variant.

