Written by Akash Pandey September 25, 2023 | 05:43 pm 1 min read

The earbuds support LDAC audio codec

Huawei has unveiled its latest TWS earphones, the FreeBuds Pro 3 besides the Watch Ultimate Gold Edition. Priced at CNY 1,199 (nearly Rs. 13,600) it is already available for purchase. The FreeBuds Pro 3 sports a comfortable groove design, ensuring a secure fit for users. The earphones also support dual device connectivity, noise cancellation, and more. In addition to its impressive sound quality, the FreeBuds Pro 3 offers significant upgrades in noise reduction, battery life, and other features.

The earbuds support lossless audio transmission

The Huawei FreeBuds Pro 3 features the advanced Kirin A2 chip. The earbuds support active noise cancellation (ANC) 3.0. They boast 1.5Mbps lossless audio transmission, which is four times higher than Apple AirPods Pro, providing users with exceptional sound quality. They offer dual device connectivity, for a seamless integration with two smartphones or gadgets. Each bud utilizes QuietCall 2.0 technology to enhance call noise reduction capabilities, ensuring clear calls even in noisy surroundings.

They support 7 hours of audio playback

In terms of battery life, Huawei FreeBuds Pro 3 delivers around seven hours of battery life on a single charge. With their charging case, you can enjoy up to 30 hours of playback, which is sufficient for long hours of binge-watching.

