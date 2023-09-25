Huawei takes on Samsung, Sony with flagship mini-LED TV

Technology

Huawei takes on Samsung, Sony with flagship mini-LED TV

Written by Sanjana Shankar September 25, 2023 | 05:38 pm 2 min read

The flagship smart TV comes in two screen sizes

Huawei has launched a new flagship smart TV, dubbed Smart Screen V5 Pro, at its hardware event in China today. The TV boasts impressive image quality and a new innovative remote control. It comes in two models: 85-inch and 98-inch, both of which feature a mini-LED display with excellent brightness levels. The 85-inch model is priced at CNY 24,999 (roughly Rs. 2.84 lakh) while the bigger 98-inch variant costs CNY 36,999 (about Rs. 4.27 lakh).

The TV has a 99% screen-to-body ratio

The Smart Screen V5 Pro offers a 99% screen-to-body ratio, 95% DCI-P3 color gamut, 1.07 billion colors, and 2,000 nits of peak brightness for the 98-inch version and 1,600 nits of peak brightness for the 85-inch model. The TV supports Honghu image quality upscaling, which can convert 1080p image quality into 4K within seconds, providing an enhanced viewing experience.

The device supports HarmonyOS 4

The Smart Screen V5 Pro is powered by the Honghu 900 chip, offering significant performance improvements over the previous Honghu 818 chip. With 6GB of RAM and 64GB of storage, the TV supports HDMI 2.1 and USB 3.0 connectivity. It runs on HarmonyOS 4, featuring a family connection, landscape window, photo wall, smart sensing, child care, and screen projection feature. The TV also features a Huawei Sound smart speaker system with a 3.1.2-channel sound system.

Innovative remote control comes bundled

The Smart Screen V5 Pro comes bundled with the Huawei Lingxi Pointing Remote Control, which the company claims to be the world's first absolute pointing interaction remote. Users can slide their fingers on the remote buttons to scroll or click on content without pressing the actual buttons. The television will go on sale from September 28 in China. At today's event, Huawei also launched its first-ever gold-clad smartwatch with two-way satellite connectivity, dubbed Huawei Watch Ultimate Gold Edition.

Share this timeline