Written by Rishabh Raj September 06, 2023 | 12:33 pm 2 min read

Google will offer a grace period for daily fantasy and rummy apps on Play Store, lasting until January 15, 2024 (Photo credit: Post and courier)

Google has announced plans to permit all types of real-money games on the Play Store in India, following the completion of a year-long pilot program. The move is likely to boost skill-based gaming companies, which are currently struggling under the government's recent 28% GST levy on the real-money gaming segment. Starting October 1, the GST Council will impose a 28% tax on the full face value of bets placed on online gaming and casinos.

Pilot program concludes, new apps restricted

To test the waters, Google initiated a year-long pilot program in September 2022, offering daily fantasy sports and rummy apps to Indian users. This pilot program is scheduled to conclude this month on September 28. Google has updated its support page, indicating that new apps will not be accepted into the pilot program after its conclusion. However, existing apps participating in the program will be granted a grace period to remain on the Google Play Store until January 15, 2024.

Government's regulatory framework

In April, the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) introduced amendments to the IT Act 2021, with a specific focus on gaming-related regulations. These amendments empower multiple self-regulatory organizations (SROs) to assess and determine whether a real-money game, involving the transfer of money, is permitted to operate in India.

Google's commitment to compliance

A Google spokesperson said in a statement, "We intend to enable distribution on Google Play for all Self Regulatory Bodies (SRB) verified online real money games that comply with our policies. We are closely tracking all developments in this regard to determine next steps and timelines." As regulatory bodies and self-regulatory organizations work together to establish clear guidelines, this move is expected to provide more opportunities for skill-based gaming companies and enhance the gaming experience for users in the country.

