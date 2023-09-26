Apple to launch iPad mini 7 by 2023 end

Apple to launch iPad mini 7 by 2023 end

Written by Akash Pandey September 26, 2023 | 03:15 pm 2 min read

The iPad mini 7 is likely to begin mass production in the first quarter of 2024 (Representative image)

Apple is gearing up to launch the iPad mini 7 by the end of 2023, according to a new report by DigiTimes. The tech giant has already unveiled its iPhone 15 lineup, and now the focus has shifted to the highly anticipated iPad mini 7. While some had predicted an early 2024 release, recent reports suggest that Apple fans won't have to wait that long.

The tablet is expected to witness decent sales

Despite a decline in tablet demand worldwide during the second half of 2023, the Taiwan-based publication predicts that Apple's "mini" tablet versions may see a substantial boost in the coming months. The publication stated, that the share will gradually pick up during the second half because of Apple's inventory replenishment needs in the third quarter and orders for a new small-size iPad in the fourth quarter.

Speculations on iPad mini 7 upgrades

While no major information about the iPad mini 7 specs has been revealed so far, experts believe that the tablet may receive minor improvements. The seventh-generation iPad mini is currently under development and is rumored to feature a chipset upgrade from the A15 Bionic found in the iPad mini 6. Additionally, the new iPad may see tweaks in the rear camera with the integration of a Photonic Engine, as well as improved connectivity support like Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.3.

Official launch date and specs awaited

Apple has not yet revealed the official launch date for its new iPad mini 7, and more detailed specs are expected to be announced at the time of launch. The information mentioned previously is based on rumors and speculation. However, with just a few months left in 2023, it won't be long before Apple enthusiasts can experience the latest addition to the iPad mini lineup.

What do the other leaks and tip-offs say?

Bloomberg's Mark Gurman stated earlier this year that a minor "spec bump" for the iPad mini was possible. Leaker ShrimpApplePro also claimed last month that Apple was developing a seventh-generation iPad mini and at least one new iPad model would be released this year. However, analyst Ming-Chi Kuo recently said he does not anticipate any new iPad models this year.

