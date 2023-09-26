Lava Blaze Pro 5G debuts in India at Rs. 12,500

Lava Blaze Pro 5G debuts in India at Rs. 12,500

Written by Sanjana Shankar September 26, 2023 | 03:10 pm 2 min read

The handset will go on sale from October 3

Lava has unveiled its latest 5G smartphone in the Blaze series, dubbed the Blaze Pro 5G, in India. The device boasts a 120Hz LCD display, a MediaTek Dimensity 6020 SoC, a dual rear camera module headlined by a 50MP snapper, and a 5,000mAh battery. Priced at Rs. 12,499, the Blaze Pro 5G will be available for purchase starting October 3 via Amazon.in, Lava's official website, and offline stores.

The device gets an 8MP selfie camera

The Lava Blaze Pro 5G sports a 6.78-inch LCD screen with a Full-HD+ (1080x2460 pixels) resolution and a smooth 120Hz refresh rate. For security, the device offers a side-mounted fingerprint scanner and 2D face unlock. It is equipped with a dual rear camera module, comprising a 50MP snapper and a 2MP depth sensor accompanied by an LED flash. It also has an 8MP front-facing camera. The phone is capable of capturing 2K videos with EIS support.

The device measures about 8.9mm in thickness

Powered by the Dimensity 6020 chipset, Lava Blaze Pro 5G comes with 8GB of RAM, 8GB of virtual RAM, and 128GB of UFS 2.2 storage, expandable via a microSD card. The device packs a 5,000mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging and runs on Android 13. Connectivity options include dual SIM, 5G, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, a Type-C port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Dimensions-wise, it measures 168.7x76.7x8.9mm and weighs 203g.

With a price tag of Rs. 12,499, the Lava Blaze Pro 5G offers a compelling package of features, including a high-refresh-rate display, powerful chipset, impressive camera setup, and robust connectivity options. It comes in Starry Night and Radiant Pearl colorways. The handset is set to compete with other budget-friendly 5G phones in the Indian market, such as the POCO M6 Pro 5G, Realme 11x 5G, and Realme Narzo 60x 5G.

