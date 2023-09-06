Realme Narzo 60x 5G launched in India at Rs. 13,000
Realme has launched the Narzo 60x 5G, the third device in its Narzo 60 series, in India. The smartphone boasts a 6.7-inch 120Hz screen, a Dimensity 6100+ processor, a 50MP camera, and a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast-charging support. Available in Stellar Green and Nebula Purple colors, the device comes in two variants - 4GB/128GB and 6GB/128GB. Sales will commence on September 15 at 12:00pm, with early bird buyers receiving a Rs. 1,000 coupon.
Impressive display and performance specs
The Narzo 60x 5G sports a 6.72-inch IPS LCD display with a Full-HD+ resolution and a dynamic 120Hz refresh rate. Powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ processor and ARM Mali-G57 MC2 for graphics, the device offers up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB internal storage, expandable up to 2TB via microSD card. The chipset, built using a 6nm TSMC production process, balances power and efficiency.
What about its camera setup?
The Narzo 60x 5G sports a twin rear camera setup with a 50MP primary lens and a 2MP portrait snapper. Camera features include Super Nightscape Mode and Street Photography Mode with three new filters. An 8MP front-facing camera is housed in the punch-hole cutout. The device runs on Android 13-based Realme UI 4.0 and is backed by a 5,000mAh battery supporting 33W SUPERVOOC fast-charging.
Pricing, availability, and security features
Realme Narzo 60x 5G will be available for purchase on Realme.com, Amazon India, and other top retail outlets. The base variant (4GB/128GB) is priced at Rs. 12,999, while the top-end trim (6GB/128GB) costs Rs. 14,499. To note, the device offers a side-mounted fingerprint scanner and face unlock for security. The sales will commence on September 15, and early bird buyers will receive a coupon.Share this timeline