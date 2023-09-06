Realme Narzo 60x 5G launched in India at Rs. 13,000

Written by Dwaipayan Roy September 06, 2023 | 01:00 pm 2 min read

It is available in Stellar Green and Nebula Purple colors

Realme has launched the Narzo 60x 5G, the third device in its Narzo 60 series, in India. The smartphone boasts a 6.7-inch 120Hz screen, a Dimensity 6100+ processor, a 50MP camera, and a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast-charging support. Available in Stellar Green and Nebula Purple colors, the device comes in two variants - 4GB/128GB and 6GB/128GB. Sales will commence on September 15 at 12:00pm, with early bird buyers receiving a Rs. 1,000 coupon.

Impressive display and performance specs

The Narzo 60x 5G sports a 6.72-inch IPS LCD display with a Full-HD+ resolution and a dynamic 120Hz refresh rate. Powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ processor and ARM Mali-G57 MC2 for graphics, the device offers up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB internal storage, expandable up to 2TB via microSD card. The chipset, built using a 6nm TSMC production process, balances power and efficiency.

What about its camera setup?

The Narzo 60x 5G sports a twin rear camera setup with a 50MP primary lens and a 2MP portrait snapper. Camera features include Super Nightscape Mode and Street Photography Mode with three new filters. An 8MP front-facing camera is housed in the punch-hole cutout. The device runs on Android 13-based Realme UI 4.0 and is backed by a 5,000mAh battery supporting 33W SUPERVOOC fast-charging.

Pricing, availability, and security features

Realme Narzo 60x 5G will be available for purchase on Realme.com, Amazon India, and other top retail outlets. The base variant (4GB/128GB) is priced at Rs. 12,999, while the top-end trim (6GB/128GB) costs Rs. 14,499. To note, the device offers a side-mounted fingerprint scanner and face unlock for security. The sales will commence on September 15, and early bird buyers will receive a coupon.

