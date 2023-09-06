Moto G54 5G, with 6,000mAh battery, launched at Rs. 16,000

Written by Sanjana Shankar September 06, 2023 | 12:52 pm 2 min read

The handset comes in three shades (Photo credit: Motorola)

Motorola has unveiled its latest 5G smartphone, the Moto G54 5G, in India. The device features a 120Hz display, a MediaTek Dimensity 7020 SoC, and up to 12GB of RAM. It also boasts a dual rear camera setup with a 50MP primary camera and a 6,000mAh battery that supports 33W fast charging. The Moto G54 5G will be available in three color options starting September 13, with prices beginning at Rs. 15,999.

The handset has a 16MP front-facing camera

The Moto G54 5G features a center-aligned punch-hole cutout, a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, and an IP52 dust and water resistance. The handset is equipped with a 6.5-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) display with a 120Hz dynamic refresh rate and a 20:9 aspect ratio. As for the cameras, the smartphone boasts a 50MP primary sensor with Quad Pixel technology and optical image stabilization (OIS), along with an 8MP ultra-wide lens. Up front, it gets a 16MP shooter for selfies and video calls.

The smartphone runs on Android 13

The Moto G54 5G is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7020 chipset, paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. The storage is expandable up to 1TB via a microSD card. The handset runs on Android 13 with My UI 5.0 on top. It is confirmed to receive the Android 14 upgrade and three years of security updates. Connectivity options include 5G, GPS, A-GPS, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GLONASS, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Moto G54 5G: Pricing, availability, and launch offers

The base model of Moto G54 5G with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage is priced at Rs. 15,999 while the top-end 12GB/256GB variant costs Rs. 18,999. It will be available for purchase through Flipkart and select retail stores in India from September 13. It comes in Mint Green, Midnight Blue, and Pear Blue colorways. Launch offers include a Rs. 1,000 discount for purchases made using ICICI bank credit cards and EMI transactions, with EMI options starting at Rs. 668.

