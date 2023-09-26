Apple macOS Sonoma releases today: Check features and compatible devices

The update includes interactive desktop widgets, enhanced FaceTime effects and more

Apple is gearing up to release macOS Sonoma (version 14) today, which will bring a host of new features and improvements to the Mac operating system. The latest update will include a redesigned Lock Screen, interactive desktop widgets, enhanced FaceTime effects, Game Mode, and more. Users are advised to check compatibility, update apps, and back up their Macs before installing the update.

List of compatible devices

The latest macOS Sonoma is compatible with MacBook Pro 2018 and later, MacBook Air 2018 and later, Mac mini 2018 and later, iMac 2019 and later, iMac Pro 2017, Mac Studio 2022 and later, and Mac Pro 2019 and later. Users can check their Mac's compatibility by clicking on the 'Apple menu' and selecting 'About This Mac.' It's recommended to update all apps to take advantage of the new upgrade. Also ensure to back up important documents, photos, and contacts.

The update brings interactive widgets like iOS 17

The new macOS Sonoma introduces a redesigned Lock Screen, similar to that of iPhones and iPads. Users can now place widgets directly on their desktops instead of stashing them in the Notification Center. Users can also add websites to the Dock as web apps. To create a web app, enter the website in Safari, open the File menu, and choose Add to Dock. Additionally, Safari profiles enable users to separate browsing for work, personal life, and others.

FaceTime is becoming more fun with new real-time 3D effects

Gamers will appreciate the new Game Mode, which is designed to improve performance. A new API ports Windows games to macOS, another welcome move. The update also introduces more than 100 new wallpapers that can transition to screensavers on the lock screen. This includes Apple TV-like aerial screensavers featuring slow-motion videos of various locations worldwide. FaceTime users will enjoy new real-time 3D effects during video calls, allowing them to react with their hands for a more interactive experience.

