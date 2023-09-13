Apple introduces Grid Forecast for Home app: How it work

Written by Dwaipayan Roy September 13, 2023 | 02:10 pm 2 min read

The feature will be launched on September 18

Apple has unveiled Grid Forecast, a new feature in its Home app designed to help users make smarter energy consumption decisions and reduce their carbon footprint. The feature will be available on Apple Watch, iPhone, iPad, and Mac devices later this year. It provides real-time information on clean energy availability in the US. The public launch is set for September 18 alongside iOS 17.

Real-time clean energy data empowers users

The Grid Forecast feature uses data from the electrical grid to show users when relatively clean or less clean energy sources are available. By providing real-time information on clean energy sources like wind or solar power, users can make informed decisions about when to run appliances or charge electric vehicles. This helps reduce the impact of their energy consumption on the environment.

Grid Forecast also comes as an iOS widget

Apple users should note that Grid Forecast is also offered as an iOS widget and a watch face complication. The Cupertino tech giant claims that Grid Forecast utilizes data that serves as a combination of emissions, grid, and weather information. The resulting 'forecast' is shown to users in the form of a simple graphic when energy is clean or less clean.

Future integration with automation systems

Grid Forecast currently requires manual input from users. However, in the future, it could be integrated into automation systems if Apple starts supporting energy management features natively in its smart home platform. This would allow for seamless energy management and further reduction of users' carbon footprints. Other smart home platforms, such as Samsung's SmartThings Energy, have already implemented similar features.

