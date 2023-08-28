How 2024 iPad Pro will differ from current model

Written by Akash Pandey August 28, 2023 | 01:31 pm 2 min read

The 2024 iPad Pro is likely to have thinner bezels. Representative image (Photo credit: Apple)

Apple is gearing up for a major overhaul of its next-generation iPad Pro, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. The refreshed tablet will be made available in 11-inch and 13-inch screen sizes, with the latter being a slight increase from the current 12.9-inch model. It'll be the first Apple tablet to feature an OLED display, upgrading from the mini-LED panels present on the existing Pro models. Next year's iPad Pro will also use a powerful M3 chip as opposed to M2.

OLEDs will improve the on-screen experience

The introduction of OLED displays in the new iPad Pro devices will mark a significant upgrade for the tablet series, offering brighter visuals with more vibrant colors and deeper blacks. This type of display has been a staple in iPhones since the iPhone X's launch six years ago, making its arrival on the iPad Pro line-up a notable development. In comparison, premium Android tablets have been offering OLED display technology for several years now.

A revamped Magic Keyboard is also on the list

In addition to the revised iPad Pro, Apple is also expected to introduce a redesigned Magic Keyboard, featuring a larger trackpad, addressing user complaints about the current Magic Keyboard. Per Gurman, the new accessory will make the 2024 iPad Pro resemble a laptop more closely.

Apple aims to boost sales with major updates

The new iPad Pro is unlikely to hit the market until next year. It is anticipated to debut in the spring or early summer of 2024. This delay may be attributed to Apple's efforts to reinvigorate a stagnant tablet market, which experienced a slump following a pandemic-induced sales surge. Despite the challenges of persuading consumers to invest in high-end tablets during economically uncertain times, Apple hopes that the major updates, along with the improved Magic Keyboard, will boost tablet sales.

