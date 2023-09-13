Watch Series 9: How Apple created its first-ever carbon-neutral product

Written by Sanjana Shankar September 13, 2023 | 01:11 pm 2 min read

Apple aims to make every product carbon neutral by 2030 (Photo credit: Apple)

Apple made an interesting announcement at the launch of its Watch Series 9 on Tuesday. The tech giant revealed that its latest smartwatch series is its first-ever carbon-neutral product. The company says it now uses "100% clean electricity" for manufacturing, 30% recycled materials, and smaller, fiber-based packaging for the Apple Watch. This feat lines up with its 2030 goal, where the company aims to make every product carbon neutral, including the entire global supply chain and the product's lifetime.

Sustainable materials in Apple Watch products

The new Apple Watch series incorporates recycled materials in its key elements. This includes aluminum for the cases and tin, gold, copper, and tungsten for the chips and connections. Apple says that the Watch Series 9 features 100% recycled aluminum. Also, the sport loop contains 82% recycled yarn, further contributing to the watch's sustainability. "Any aluminum Apple Watch Series 9 or SE when paired with the new Sport Loop is carbon neutral," per Apple.

Compact packaging allows the company to ship 25% more watches

Apple's new packaging for the Watch Series 9 Watch is 100% fiber-based and smaller in size, allowing the company to send 25% more watches per shipment. This reduction in packaging size is also seen as a contributing factor to lower carbon emissions during shipping. Along with the use of clean energy and recycled material, Apple also follows "50% of shipping without the use of air transportation" for every carbon-neutral Apple Watch.

Apple's commitment to a carbon-neutral future

The Series 9 Watch marks a significant step in Apple's journey toward a carbon-neutral future. The company's efforts have managed to reduce the watch's carbon footprint by 78%, per Lisa Jackson, Apple's Vice President of environment, policy, and social initiatives. Apple plans to eliminate the remaining emissions by purchasing "offsets in the form of credits from forests and wetlands," reports TechCrunch.

