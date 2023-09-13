USB-C AirPods Pro supports lossless audio but there's a catch

USB-C AirPods Pro supports lossless audio but there's a catch

Written by Sanjana Shankar September 13, 2023 | 02:32 pm 2 min read

The latest wireless earbuds offer an improved IP54 rating (Photo credit: Apple)

Among the many announcements Apple made at its launch event yesterday was the second-generation AirPods Pro. The earbuds now sport a Type-C port in the case but that's not the only crucial upgrade they are getting. The new AirPods Pro boasts lossless audio playback when used with Apple's upcoming Vision Pro headset. Also, the new USB-C earbuds are IP54-rated.

The feature is not supported by last year's AirPods Pro

It's important to note that this is the first time that Apple is offering lossless audio on its wireless earbuds. The compatibility of the new USB-C AirPods Pro with the Vision Pro headset will offer "the most advanced wireless audio experience in the industry" for "exceptional entertainment, gaming, and FaceTime calls," per Apple. That said, the feature is exclusive to the Type-C AirPods Pro and not supported by last year's AirPods Pro version.

The latest wireless earbuds offer enhanced durability with IP54 rating

The second-generation AirPods Pro have added dust resistance to their existing water and sweat resistance features. With an IP54 rating, the new Type-C AirPods Pro offer better protection against dust and water compared to the IPX4 rating of the previous Lightning connector model. This could be considered a noteworthy improvement, making the earbuds more durable and suitable for various environments and activities.

Apple promises revolutionary lossless audio

"The H2 chip in the latest AirPods Pro and Apple Vision Pro, combined with a groundbreaking wireless audio protocol, unlocks powerful 20-bit, 48 kHz Lossless Audio with a massive reduction in audio latency," per Apple. However, it remains unclear why this feature is not integrated with the new iPhone 15 line-up. The reduced latency and higher fidelity audio would have been ideal for gaming and movie experiences on the iPhone as well.

