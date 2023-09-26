Spotify's new 'Jam' lets friends collaborate on playlists in real-time

Written by Rishabh Raj September 26, 2023 | 02:23 pm 2 min read

Jam is available globally starting today (Photo credit: Spotify)

Spotify has introduced a new feature called "Jam." With Jam, friends can create and listen to a playlist together in real-time. During a Jam session, participants can add songs to a shared playlist, and they can do this whether they're in the same location or scattered across the globe. This feature will be available to both free and Spotify Premium users, but only Premium subscribers can initiate a session and invite others to join as the host.

How to start and join a Jam on Spotify?

To start a Jam, tap the speaker icon at the bottom of your screen or the three-dot menu at the top, then select "Start a Jam" from any song, album, or existing playlist. You can control the playback device, like your phone or a speaker. People on the same Wi-Fi network will receive an invite. Or, you can invite others by using Bluetooth, scanning a QR code, or sharing a link on social media, iMessage, or SMS.

Personalized music suggestions and host controls

Jam incorporates Spotify's personalization technology, generating suggestions based on the entire group's listening preferences. The host maintains control over the Jam, determining participants, track order, and removing unwanted songs. However, enabling "Guest controls" allows everyone to remove songs or change the track order. Jam is available globally starting today.

Jam to boost subscriptions amid price hikes

Jam provides another incentive for users to subscribe to Spotify despite recent price increases. The company reported 220 million subscribers in Q2 2023, a 17% year-over-year growth. Spotify is also rumored to be developing a HiFi tier with lossless audio for $20 per month, compared to the current $10.99 per individual user in the US.

