Apple addresses growing complaints against new FineWoven iPhone 15 cases

Technology

Apple addresses growing complaints against new FineWoven iPhone 15 cases

Written by Akash Pandey September 26, 2023 | 01:49 pm 2 min read

FineWoven cases appear to be difficult to take care of (Photo credit: Parker Ortolani)

Apple's FineWoven cases for the iPhone 15 series have been receiving complaints from customers regarding their durability and build quality. In response to the blowback, Apple has sent out an internal memo to retail employees. 9to5Mac was able to get their hands on a copy of the memo, which seems to offer little help and fails to address concerns. Customers are worried about the appearance of the FineWoven material, how it wears over time, and how to care for it.

Apple's response to FineWoven material concerns

Apple's lackluster response to FineWoven case concerns doesn't seem right. The internal memo sent to the retail employees states "You may get questions from customers about the appearance of the new FineWoven material, how it wears over time, and how to care for it." "You can let customers know the FineWoven material is made from a luxurious microtwill, with a soft yet durable suede-like texture," the memo elaborates. It didn't provide any information on how to address the concerns.

Sustainability v/s durability: Apple's FineWoven material dilemma

Apple has moved away from leather products in favor of a more sustainable FineWoven material. While this is a positive move toward sustainability, it has come at the cost of durability concerns. Customers who are used to the durability of leather products may be disappointed with the FineWoven material. Apple claims that it is making efforts toward sustainability, and the use of FineWoven material is a step in that direction.

Caring for your FineWoven case: Apple suggests these tips

Similar to other products, Apple recommends wiping down the FineWoven case with a damp, lint-free cloth. MagSafe accessories may leave imprints on the material, which can be cleaned with a soft-bristled brush. When asked about durability, Apple's memo suggests employees explain that cases "may look different and show wear over time as the fibers get compressed with normal use." It adds that "some scratches may diminish over time." The memo doesn't address the overall durability of the material.

Share this timeline