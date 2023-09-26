LG announces its first-ever foldable laptop: Check features and price

Written by Sanjana Shankar September 26, 2023 | 01:14 pm 2 min read

The device is currently limited to South Korea

LG has unveiled its first-ever foldable laptop, the LG Gram Fold, joining the ranks of HP, Lenovo, and ASUS. As for the highlights, the device features a foldable OLED display and an Intel i5-1335U 13th Gen processor. It runs on Windows 11 Home and comes with a Bluetooth keyboard as well as a stylus. The laptop is priced at 4.99 million won (roughly Rs. 3,07,800) and will go on sale in South Korea from October 4.

The laptop offers up to 512GB of SSD storage

Weighing 1.25kg (excluding the keyboard), the LG Gram Fold is designed for easy portability. The device's 17-inch foldable OLED touch display offers a resolution of 1920x2560 pixels, ensuring a crisp and clear visual experience. When folded, the device can transition to a 12-inch display. The hinge area— where the screen folds—can withstand 30,000 folds. The laptop packs 16GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 512GB SSD storage. It boots Windows 11 Home (64-bit) operating system and offers facial recognition too.

The device is fueled by a 72Wh battery

The LG Gram Fold is equipped with an Intel i5-1335U 13th Gen processor and an Intel Iris Xe graphics card. It also boasts built-in Dolby Atmos Pivot Stereo speakers for an immersive audio experience and is powered by a 72Wh battery that supports 65W fast charging. On the connectivity front, it includes two USB-C ports, Bluetooth 5.1, and Wi-Fi 6E.

