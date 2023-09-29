Google Calendar will now show live date within app screen

Google Calendar will now show live date within app screen

By Sanjana Shankar 01:37 pm Sep 29, 2023

The feature is currently accessible only on Android devices

Google Calendar is getting a nifty little update that displays the current date on the app screen at all times. Before, the button to show the current date was just a calendar icon with a dot, nestled between the search and account switcher icons, at the top right corner within the app. This icon is now updated to show the live date in all views, making it easier to reference the date as you add/check tasks on the app.

The feature is not available on tablets yet

With the latest tweak, users won't need to swipe down for Quick Settings or head back to their home screen to see the date while using Google Calendar. The refreshed 'Today' button is being tested on Android devices, where it pops up between the search icon and account switcher. You'll find this feature with the in-app sections, Schedule, Day, 3 days, Week, and Month views on smartphones. However, tablets still show "Today" instead of the updated button.

The improvement comes with Android update version 2023.36.1.x

The new date display within Google Calendar comes with version 2023.36.1.x for Android. If it's not accessible on your device yet, you can try to 'Force stop' the app from the App info section and re-launch it. This handy improvement is expected to make navigating the app more convenient. Meanwhile, Google Calendar hasn't widely released another setting that lets users hide completed tasks. This feature would further enhance user experience by decluttering the calendar view and focus on upcoming tasks.