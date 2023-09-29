Leaked renders reveal Samsung Galaxy S24 in full glory

By Akash Pandey 01:23 pm Sep 29, 2023

The Galaxy S24 will offer IP68-rated dust and water resistance (Photo credit: OnLeaks and Smartprix)

Samsung will announce the Galaxy S24 series in early 2024, and tech enthusiasts are already buzzing with anticipation for the next 'Galaxy Unpacked' event. As we gear up for the launch, a collaboration between leaker @OnLeaks and Smartprix has given us a sneak peek at the regular Galaxy S24. Notable design updates include a flat frame design, a departure from the rounded edges of previous models, and the addition of an ultra-wideband (UWB) antenna on the side.

Galaxy S24 v/s Galaxy S23: Comparing design and dimensions

The upcoming Galaxy S24 is expected to be slightly taller and less wide than its predecessor, the Galaxy S23. The new model's dimensions are roughly 147x70.5x7.6mm, while the Galaxy S23 measures 146.3x70.9x7.6mm. Despite these changes, both phones maintain a consistent waistline. The rear panel of the Galaxy S24 showcases Samsung's traditional three cameras protruding individually from the frame, accompanied by an LED flash. Also, its back will sport a soft matte finish, enhancing the tactile feel when held in hand.

The handset will offer improved visuals

The Galaxy S24 will boast a 6.1-inch AMOLED flat panel, with up to a 120Hz adaptive refresh rate, HDR10+ support, and the latest iteration of Gorilla Glass. An ultrasonic fingerprint scanner is also expected. It will offer improved color accuracy, sharpness, and impressive peak brightness. The phone will benefit from Samsung's computational enhancements. On the rear, it will include a 50MP primary, 12MP ultra-wide, and 10MP telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom. Up front, it will feature a 12MP camera.

The device will use Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC

While specific details remain under wraps, it's safe to assume that Samsung will incorporate Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 or Samsung's Exynos 2400 SoC for performance duties. It will boot Android 14-based One UI skin. Given that the device's dimensions and thickness haven't changed significantly, the battery size is likely to fall in the range of 3,900mAh to 4,000mAh, aligning with the Galaxy S23.