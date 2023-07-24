Technology

Samsung Galaxy S24 series in the works: Everything we know

Written by Akash Pandey July 24, 2023 | 03:30 am 2 min read

The Galaxy S24 series will boot Android 14. Representative image (Photo credit: Samsung)

Samsung will introduce the Galaxy S24 series next year, which will probably include S24, S24+, and S24 Ultra models. While the launch is still months away, leaks have started circulating over social media platforms revealing what the South Korean giant might be planning. The next-generation S-series will include a host of upgrades, along with a more optimized OneUI experience. Here's everything we know.

The devices will retain the 12MP selfie camera

Samsung's upcoming S-lineup models will remain unchanged in terms of selfie camera hardware. As per the Dutch publication, GalaxyClub, the Galaxy S24 series will retain the 12MP front camera from the outgoing series. However, Samsung will certainly optimize a few things to improve selfie shots.

The top-end model may include a new telephoto lens

The technical details are still unknown for the rear camera department of the Galaxy S24 series. However, Samsung is expected to continue using the 200MP at least for the S24 Ultra model. In addition, the device is also rumored to include a new telephoto lens with 5x optical zoom capability, replacing the 3x telephoto unit of its predecessor.

S24+ and S24 Ultra may get faster-wired charging support

The Galaxy S23 series will receive a boost in terms of charging speeds at least on the S24+ and S24 Ultra models—from 45W to 65W. Samsung is reportedly planning to adopt the stacked battery technology. The standard S24 model may retain the 25W charging speed.

The S24 line-up might include new AI capabilities

The Galaxy S24 series is expected to use Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC, which is slated to launch on October 24. Samsung might opt for a customized version of the chipset, similar to what we saw on the S23 line-up—Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 (For Galaxy). According to tipster Ice Universe, Samsung is also working on AI capabilities for the S24 lineup.

The handsets may debut in February 2024

The Galaxy S24 lineup is expected to debut in early 2024. The handsets may be launched in February during the Galaxy Unpacked event, and go on sale later in the same month. Expect the devices to be pricier than their predecessors.