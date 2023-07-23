Technology

Limited-time Amazon deal! 65-inch LG smart TV is 48% off

Written by Akash Pandey July 23, 2023 | 06:35 pm 2 min read

The LG smart TV works with Apple AirPlay (Photo credit: LG)

LG offers some of the best smart TVs in the Indian market. If you are seeking to uplift your visual experience, check out the deal on the 65-inch LG smart TV, which is currently selling for half the original price on Amazon. The television boasts a premium 4K LED display, built-in voice assistants, dual speakers, and a range of peripherals for external plug-ins.

Here's the price breakdown

The 65-inch LG smart TV is priced at Rs. 1,29,990 on Amazon. However, it is currently retailing for Rs. 73,990. Additionally, buyers can avail Rs. 4,000 HDFC Bank card discount. No-cost EMI options and up to Rs. 2,550 exchange off is also available.

The television supports adaptive brightness

The 65-inch LG smart TV bears a sleek profile with super thin bezels. The television offers a 4K (2160x3840 pixels) resolution, a 60Hz refresh rate, HLG/HDR10 Pro certification, and Filmmaker mode. It gets adaptive brightness control, which automatically adjusts the brightness levels depending on the environment. The device also comes with a 4K Upscaler feature, which improves image clarity when watching non-4K videos.

It includes three HDMI ports

The 65-inch LG smart TV comes equipped with three HDMI ports, two USB 2.0 slots, an ethernet port, an optical socket, and an eARC port. It supports dual-band Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 5.0 wireless connectivity.

The device packs 8GB of storage

The 65-inch LG smart TV is powered by an α5 Gen5 AI processor, paired with dedicated LG graphics, 1.5GB RAM, and 8GB storage. The onboard Game Optimizer feature allows users to customize settings for playing games. It also gets ALLM and HGiG modes. The television boots WebOS, and features content streaming sources like Apple TV+, Disney+ Hotstar, Prime Video, Sony LIV, and more.

How to bag the deal?

Head to this Amazon India product page, and proceed with the "With Exchange" option to replace your old television. Further, use an HDFC Bank card on the checkout page to avail bank discount. In case of a no-cost EMI-based purchase, check the eligibility first.