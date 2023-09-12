Android 14 users can now test Pixel 8's camera app

Written by Sanjana Shankar September 12, 2023 | 02:03 pm 2 min read

The update is currently accessible only to beta users. Representative image

Google has released the latest version of its Pixel camera app, Google Camera 9.0, which introduces new photo and video modes, a new photo/video switcher, and an updated icon, among other enhancements. It's important to note that Google Camera 9.0 is compatible only with Android 14 and is not supported on Android 13 or older versions. The update is currently available to beta users.

Check out the app's new photo and video modes

The updated Google Camera 9.0 app features a new switcher toward the bottom, making it easier to slide between photo and video modes. To access settings, users can swipe up or tap the left side of the switcher to access them. The updated photo modes include Action Pan, Night Sight, Panorama, Long Exposure, Portrait, and Photo Sphere. Meanwhile, the video modes now feature Pan, Slow Motion, Blur (Cinematic), Video, and Time Lapse.

Video Stabilization mode has been added to Quick Settings

In addition to the new photo and video modes, Google Camera 9.0 also brings video stabilization modes to Quick Settings. This allows users to easily access and adjust stabilization settings while recording videos. The 'Night Sight' camera mode is now accessible with a swipe. The app's icon has also been improved and is now larger, making it more prominent on users' devices. Lastly, the positions of the camera roll preview and lens switcher have been changed.

The update is currently accessible on the beta version only

The latest Google Camera 9.0 update will feature in Google's Pixel 8 series, which will be launched on October 4. While Google has started rolling out the new version to beta users, it may not be accessible on the Google Play Store as yet. That said, those who want to try out the new update can download it from APKMirror.

