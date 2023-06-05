Technology

Grab OnePlus 10R with discounts worth Rs. 29,000: Here's how

Written by Akash Pandey Jun 05, 2023, 04:59 pm 2 min read

The OnePlus 10R houses dual stereo speakers (Photo credit: OnePlus)

The OnePlus 10R is one of the top-selling smartphones in its segment. Amazon is currently offering a coupon discount, along with bank and exchange offers on the device, which means you can grab it for as low as Rs. 6,049. If you're looking for a phone with a modern design, good performance, and solid cameras, check out this deal.

Customers can get discounts worth Rs. 28,950

OnePlus 10R was introduced starting at Rs. 38,999 for its 8GB/128GB configuration. It is now available on Amazon at Rs. 34,999. Additionally, you can avail a discount coupon of Rs. 4,000, flat Rs. 2,000 off on ICICI Bank transactions, and up to Rs. 22,950 off in exchange for an old smartphone. When you combine all three benefits, the phone will cost you Rs. 6,049.

Follow these steps to avail the offers

Head to Amazon India's website and search for OnePlus 10R. From the results, select the needed RAM/storage variant and checkmark the box for the discount coupon on the product page. If you have an eligible device to exchange, get the value, and click on "Buy Now." On the checkout page, use an ICICI Bank card to get extra Rs. 2,000 off.

OnePlus 10R: Let's recap the highlights of the phone

The OnePlus 10R sports a top-centered punch-hole cut-out, symmetrical bezels, and an under-display fingerprint reader. At the back, it has three cut-outs for cameras. The device packs a 6.7-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2412 pixels) 10-bit AMOLED screen with up to 120Hz adaptive frame rate, HDR10+ certification, a 360Hz touch response rate, and Gorilla Glass 5 protection. Dimensions-wise, it measures 8.2mm in thickness and weighs 186g.

It has a 50MP optically-stabilized main sensor

The OnePlus 10R is headlined by a 50MP (f/1.8, OIS) Sony IMX766 primary sensor, which is accompanied by an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide snapper and a 2MP (f/2.4) macro shooter. For selfies, it offers a 16MP (f/2.4) front camera.

A MediaTek Dimensity 8100-MAX chipset powers the handset

The OnePlus 10R is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 8100-MAX chipset, which is paired with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. It ships with Android 12-based OxygenOS 12.1 and packs a 5,000mAh battery with 80W/150W fast-charging. On the connectivity front, the 5G phone gets a dual-SIM slot, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.3, GPS, NFC, and Type-C port.