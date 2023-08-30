ChatGPT to skyrocket OpenAI's sales to $1 billion soon

Written by Dwaipayan Roy August 30, 2023

OpenAI now clocks a monthly revenue of $80 million (Photo credit: OpenAI)

OpenAI, the world's leading artificial intelligence provider, is on track to reach an impressive $1 billion in annual revenue. This is thanks to the widespread adoption of its ChatGPT technology by consumers and businesses worldwide. The powerful AI chatbot has been instrumental in transforming customer service, task automation, and user engagement across various industries, propelling the company's monthly revenue to around $80 million.

OpenAI's diverse offerings dominate AI market

There are three kinds of ChatGPT plans: Free and Plus (for individuals) and Enterprise (for businesses). The Plus package costs $20 (around Rs. 1,655) per person/month. OpenAI's diverse portfolio extends beyond ChatGPT, encompassing reinforcement learning systems, language models, and robotics solutions. This comprehensive range of offerings enables businesses to leverage AI technology across a multitude of applications and sectors, further solidifying OpenAI's position as a key player in the AI market.

Financial hurdles amid OpenAI's pursuit of innovation

Despite its remarkable success, OpenAI supported by tech giant Microsoft, faced a significant financial challenge in 2022. The firm incurred a loss of approximately $540 million because of the development of ChatGPT and GPT-4. This setback underscores the complexities and costs associated with advancing AI technology and highlights the company's commitment to pushing the boundaries of innovation.

