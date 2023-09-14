Google expands Emoji Kitchen to Search for web, iOS

Technology

Google expands Emoji Kitchen to Search for web, iOS

Written by Akash Pandey September 14, 2023 | 07:31 pm 2 min read

Emoji Kitchen lets users combine different emojis into a single sticker

Google has now integrated Gboard's Emoji Kitchen to Search for the web (and iOS, ultimately), allowing users to create unique stickers by combining different emojis, from any device, including desktops and iPhones. Previously, this feature was exclusive to Gboard for Android and unofficial third-party sites. The latest update has been announced by Gboard's "Emoji Kitchen chef," Jennifer Daniel, on X. The move aims to offer a fun and creative way for a broader number of users.

Limitations and creativity in Emoji Kitchen for web and iOS

The Emoji Kitchen feature has been simplified on Google Search for the web and iOS, as the list of emojis is shorter in contrast to what users get on the Gboard version. Additionally, the finished product is saved as a .png file with a white background on the web. However, on iPhone through iMessage, it uses a transparent .png file. Despite some limitations, it's still nice to see the mashup tool available on more device types.

Here's how to access the feature

To access Emoji Kitchen on Google Search, simply search for "Emoji Kitchen" and click on the "Get cooking" prompt that appears. Tap the first emoji to choose the combination, then click the second emoji. You can combine existing emojis to make new ones like an angry pumpkin or a panda wearing a cowboy hat. Once created, users can copy the finished product to their clipboard and use it as a sticker.

Share this timeline