Google's Fitbit app to sport a new design, additional features

August 02, 2023

Users have been asked to test the beta version of the app. Representative image (Photo credit: Fitbit)

Fitbit users, get ready for a major app redesign led by Google that is set to be released later this year. Alongside new functionalities, the app will present the data being tracked in a revamped way, with "consistent charts, graphics, and icons for health trends," according to The Verge. The app's new look will feature three tabs: Today, Coach, and You.

Some users have been invited to test app's beta version

Google has been working on redesigning the Fitbit app for months. Some users have also been asked to test the current beta version of the app. We can expect to see a fresh color palette, icons, and photos that will align with Google's Material You design standards. Rumor has it that the app's interface will match the leaked Pixel Watch 2 watch faces.

Premium users will get exclusive fitness and health content

Within the Fitbit app, the 'Today' tab will remain mostly the same with customizable top-level metrics. The 'Coach' tab will offer health and fitness content, including curated workouts, and mindfulness sessions. There will be limited content for free users while premium members will get access to exclusive content. Meanwhile, the 'You' tab will let you manage personal preferences and will showcase new achievement badges.