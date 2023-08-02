Technology

What happens if astronaut dies in space? Know NASA's protocols

Written by Sanjana Shankar August 02, 2023

Human space exploration started about six decades ago (Photo credit: NASA)

NASA's protocols for handling astronaut deaths are designed to be dignified. In the event of an astronaut's death in space, their crewmates will first attempt to revive them. If they are unsuccessful, the death will be confirmed and NASA ground control will be notified. The astronaut's family will then be informed, and the body will be returned to Earth for burial or cremation.

What happens if someone dies on the way to Mars?

However, if someone dies en route to Mars, the body would likely return with the crew at the end of the mission, which could be years later. Until then, the remains would be kept isolated in a separate chamber or specialized body bag.

NASA intends to launch a crewed lunar mission in 2025

Since the time we started sending astronauts on space exploration missions, about 60 years ago, 20 deaths have been recorded. Space travel has become common, and so has the possibility of death during such trips. NASA is planning to send astronauts to the Moon as soon as 2025 and crew to Mars in the next decade, making it crucial to prepare for such scenarios.

Astronauts cannot survive in space without spacesuits

Though unlikely, if astronauts were to ever step into space without the protection of spacesuits, they would die almost immediately. Given the conditions in space, people wouldn't be able to breathe, and the lack of pressure would cause body fluids to boil. If an astronaut does die in space, the immediate priority would be to return the rest of the crew safely to Earth.