Technology

Samsung's new 110-inch Micro-LED TV costs over Rs. 1 crore

Written by Athik Saleh August 02, 2023 | 06:27 pm 1 min read

Samsung's new 110-inch TV has sapphire LEDs (Photo credit: Samsung)

Samsung just launched its 110-inch Micro-LED Smart 4K TV in India, priced at a whopping Rs. 1,14,99,000. This high-end TV features 24.8 million micrometer-sized LEDs made from sapphire glass. For audio experience, it packs a 100W sound system in a 6.2.2 channel configuration. You can find this luxury TV on Samsung.com and select retail stores across India.

TV offers better clarity, contrast due to sapphire glass LEDs

The Samsung Micro LED TV has a 110-inch 4K display and an M1 AI processor. It offers superior clarity and contrast compared to traditional LED and OLED displays, thanks to its sapphire glass LEDs. The TV boasts Micro HDR, Multi-Intelligence AI Upscaling, Scene Adaptive Contrast, and Dynamic Range Expansion+ features. It also supports Dolby Atmos, TV to mobile mirroring, and Wi-Fi connectivity.

It presents a top-notch viewing experience

The Samsung 110-inch Micro-LED 4K's sleek monolith design, invisible bezel, and slim edges make it an appealing choice for those seeking a top-notch viewing experience. The Multi-View feature lets users watch content from up to four different sources at a stunning 120 frames per second. It can also be turned into an art display wall courtesy of Art Mode and Ambient Mode+.