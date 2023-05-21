Technology

Sony Xperia 1 V v/s Galaxy S23 Ultra: Flagships compared

Written by Akash Pandey May 21, 2023

The Xperia 1 V and Galaxy S23 Ultra have 240Hz touch sampling rate

Sony remains committed to offering the best set of features to photographers and audiophiles. The Xperia 1 V smartphone is the most recent example. It packs a 4K OLED display, a high-end camera system, and Qualcomm's top-tier SoC. However, how does it compare to Samsung's current flagship? Here, we pit the Xperia 1 V against Galaxy S23 Ultra to find out which is better.

The devices get IP68-rated protection

The Xperia 1 V and Galaxy S23 Ultra bear similarities to their predecessors, with a side-mounted and ultrasonic in-display fingerprint sensor, respectively. The latter also has stylus pen support. Both devices get Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protection up front. They offer IP68 dust and water resistance. Dimensions-wise, Sony's offering is compact (8.3mm v/s 8.9mm) and lighter (187g v/s 233g) than Galaxy S23 Ultra.

The Xperia 1 V has a 643ppi pixel density

The Xperia 1 V has a 4K 6.5-inch (1644x3840 pixels) OLED screen. The Galaxy S23 Ultra boasts a 6.8-inch QHD+ (1440x3088 pixels) Dynamic AMOLED 2x curved panel. Both device support up to 120Hz refresh rate. However, the Galaxy S23 Ultra has higher peak brightness (1,750-nits v/s ~1,200-nits), but lower pixel density (~501ppi v/s 643ppi) than Xperia 1 V.

The Galaxy S23 Ultra has a 200MP main camera

The Xperia 1 V sports a 52MP (OIS) primary sensor, 12MP ultra-wide, and 12MP (OIS, 3.5x-5.2x) telephoto lens. The Galaxy S23 Ultra has a 200MP (OIS) main, a 12MP ultra-wide, a 10MP (OIS, 3x) telephoto, and a 10MP (OIS, 10x) periscope lens. Both devices have a 12MP selfie shooter on the front. They can shoot 4K (120fps) and 8K (30fps) videos, respectively.

A Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC powers the devices

Xperia 1 V and Galaxy S23 Ultra are backed by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, paired with the latest RAM and storage formats. While Xperia 1 V is offered in a 12GB/256GB configuration, the Samsung counterpart gets up to a 12GB/1TB top-of-the-line variant. The handsets boot Android 13 with Xperia UI and OneUI 5.1, respectively. They pack a 5,000mAh battery with wired/wireless charging.

Xperia 1 V, Galaxy S23 Ultra: Price and availability

The Xperia 1 V is up for pre-booking at $1,399.99 (nearly Rs. 1,16,000) for its lone 12GB/256GB model. It will be available in the US, Europe, and more countries starting from June this year. The Galaxy S23 Ultra is available in 12GB/256GB, 12GB/512GB, and 12GB/1TB trims, which cost Rs. 1,24,999, Rs. 1,34,999, and Rs. 1,54,999, respectively.

Which flagship model is better?

The Galaxy S23 Ultra is aimed at buyers seeking the best of Android. However, Sony's model deeply focuses on photographers/audiophiles/enthusiasts. It has a higher resolution display, expandable storage, a 3.5mm jack, a dedicated two-step shutter button, premium audio features, and more. Contrarily, Galaxy S23 Ultra has its own perks like faster wired charging, S Pen support, and a rich One UI 5.1 skin.