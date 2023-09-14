Google's Android Auto update enables in-car Zoom calls

Technology

Google's Android Auto update enables in-car Zoom calls

Written by Sanjana Shankar September 14, 2023 | 02:33 pm 2 min read

Google is also expanding support for its digital car key with its latest Android Auto update

Google is introducing new features on Android Auto, which allows you to mirror some apps from your Android-powered smartphone onto your car's display. These updates, which are also available to cars with Google built-in, seek to enhance the driving experience and integrate certain essential work tools into the car's system. To list a few, Google Auto now gets web conferencing support, Prime Video access on select car models, and provides real-time weather updates through The Weather Channel app.

Effortless audio meetings with WebEx support

With the latest update, Android Auto supports WebEx by Cisco and Zoom, allowing audio-only participation in meetings. This feature eliminates the need to rely on your phone, making it convenient to join meetings and conference calls directly from your car display. Amazon Prime Video is now accessible on Google Play for select Renault, Polestar, and Volvo cars. Google plans to expand this feature to other brands. You can now stream your favorite content while waiting or charging your vehicle.

Real-time weather updates for safer journeys

Android Auto also provides real-time weather updates, hourly forecasts, and radar information through The Weather Channel app. You can now stay updated with the latest weather changes during your journey with this handy feature. Additionally, the latest update also brings Vivaldi, a secure internet browser. It is currently available for download on Google Play, making in-car browsing more accessible.

Expanding digital car key feature

Lastly, Google is expanding support for the digital car key, which lets you unlock, lock, and start your vehicle using your smartphone. The feature is supported on compatible Pixel and Samsung devices on select Hyundai, Genesis, and Kia models in the US, Canada, and Korea. You can even share your digital key with family and friends, irrespective of whether they use Android or iOS. Google plans to collaborate with more automakers to expand this feature.

Share this timeline