HONOR 90, with 200MP camera, debuts at Rs. 38,000
HONOR has made a comeback in the Indian market, with the HONOR 90, the brand's first-ever smartphone in years following its departure in 2020. The premium mid-range offering marks the company's return to the smartphone landscape, rivaling the likes of Samsung, Motorola, and BBK-owned brands like OPPO, and Vivo. The handset comes in 8GB/256GB and 12GB/512GB configurations, which bear a special launch price of Rs. 37,999 and Rs. 39,999, respectively. It will be sold via Amazon from September 18.
The device embraces ultra-high-frequency PWM dimming
In terms of aesthetics, the HONOR 90 draws inspiration from jewelry. It sports distinctive protruding elements around the camera cutouts. At the front, the phone gets a top-centered punch-hole and a biometric reader concealed under the display. The device offers a 6.7-inch 1.5K (1200x2664 pixels) curved AMOLED panel, with a 120Hz refresh rate, 1,600-nits of peak brightness, and industry-leading 3,840Hz PWM Dimming, reducing flickering and minimizing eye strain. It comes in Diamond Silver, Midnight Black, and Emerald Green colors.
It boasts a 200MP main camera
The HONOR 90 has a triple rear camera setup that includes a 200MP (f/1.9) primary, a 12MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide, and a 2MP (f/2.4) macro lens. At the front, it has a 50MP (f/2.4) camera. The device shoots 4K videos via both front and rear.
What about the internals?
The HONOR 90 has a Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 chipset at the helm. It boots Android 13 with Magic OS 7.1 baked on top. Packing a 5,000mAh battery, the device offers 66W wired fast-charging support. However, you don't get a charger in the box. On the connectivity front, it offers 5G, dual-SIMs, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, NFC, and a Type-C port. The handset also equips a range of sensors.
It will cost you only Rs. 27,999. But how?
The HONOR 90 will cost you Rs. 27,999 for its 8GB/256GB model, and Rs. 29,999 for its 12GB/512GB variant. These prices are inclusive of the launch offers, which comprise Rs. 2,000 exchange discount, Rs. 3,000 bank offer, and free HONOR TWS earphones worth Rs. 5,000.