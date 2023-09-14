Critical security patches issued for Chrome, Edge, Firefox: Update now

Written by Sanjana Shankar September 14, 2023 | 01:11 pm 2 min read

NIST has classified the vulnerability as severe

Google Chrome, Mozilla Firefox, Microsoft Edge, and Brave have issued crucial security patches to address a serious vulnerability. Attackers can exploit this vulnerability to gain access to users' computers or execute malicious malware. The National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) has classified the vulnerability as severe but fortunately, the major browsers have fixed the issue. Users are urged to update their browsers and apps immediately to protect themselves.

Signal and Telegram have also been affected

The vulnerability in popular browsers and apps stems from the code used to render WebP images, which is commonly used. It has been actively exploited, affecting not only browsers but also Electron-based apps like Signal, which have also released security patches. Other affected software includes "cross-platform apps built with Flutter," many Android applications, and other apps like Affinity, Gimp, LibreOffice, and Telegram.

Here's the list of updated software versions for the browsers

The updated software, containing the security patches, are listed below: Google Chrome version 116.0.5846.187 (Mac / Linux); Chrome version 116.0.5845.187/.188 (Windows). Mozilla Firefox 117.0.1; Firefox ESR 102.15.1; Firefox ESR 115.2.1; Thunderbird 102.15.1; Thunderbird 115.2.2. Microsoft Edge version 116.0.1938.81, and Brave Browser version 1.57.64. This week, Apple is also said to have released a security fix for a similar problem but that appears to have a different issue number on NIST.

Tips to stay protected

To safeguard against WebP-related vulnerability, businesses and individuals should promptly update their browsers and apps. Additionally, they should ensure their antivirus software is up-to-date and use a firewall for added protection. Users are advised to avoid clicking on suspicious links or downloading attachments from unknown sources to minimize the risk of falling victim to cyberattacks that could exploit any vulnerability.

