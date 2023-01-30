Business

Manu Kumar Jain quits Xiaomi after 9 years

Manu Jain was presently serving as the Global Vice President of Xiaomi and was based in Dubai

Manu Kumar Jain has resigned from the Xiaomi Group after serving for nine years in various top positions at the Chinese tech giant. He announced his exit today via a Twitter post titled Change is the only constant in life. Jain, who was serving as Xiaomi's Global Vice President, is credited for leading the company in India and bringing it to the top.

Jain joined Xiaomi in 2014

Jain, an alumnus of IIT Delhi (1993-2003) and IIM Calcutta (2005-2007), joined Xiaomi Group in 2014 to lead the company's operations here. Before that, he was known in the business community for co-founding and successfully setting up Jabong, a fashion and lifestyle e-commerce portal which was acquired in 2016 for $70 million by Flipkart. Jain was Xiaomi's India managing director from 2014 to 2017.